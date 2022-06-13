ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Nio Shares Getting Hammered Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 11:26 AM | 1 min read

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 10.69% to $16.20. Shares of companies across sectors are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May U.S. CPI data.

The downward price action may also be due to China re-imposing COVID-19 restrictions just weeks after the nation lifted a strict lockdown in the financial capital.

According to Bloomberg, Beijing's local government said an outbreak linked to a popular bar is proving more difficult to control than previous clusters... Read More

See Also: Why Electric Last Mile Solutions Stock Is Plunging

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nio has a 52-week high of $55.13 and a 52-week low of $11.67.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas