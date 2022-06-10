Why GE Shares Are Diving Today

General Electric Company GE shares are trading lower by 4.45% to $71.45. Shares of several companies in the industrials sector are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US May inflation data. Rising inflation has raised concerns of an economic slowdown, which could impact industrial stocks.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GE has a 52-week high of $116.16 and a 52-week low of $70.74.