What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.58% to $686.23. Shares of auto companies are trading lower following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Growing inflation has caused economic slowdown fears, which have impacted the sector.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $593.50.