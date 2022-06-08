Here's What To Watch On Novavax Stock As Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Gains Approval

Novavax, Inc NVAX gapped up 10% to start the trading day on Wednesday, but at press time, the stock had given back almost all of its gains to trade mostly flat.

The pharmaceutical company’s NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine was recommended for Emergency Use Authorization for individuals 18 years of age and older by a committee of independent U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisors. The vaccine will be the fourth available COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S.

The news didn’t impress Bank of America analyst Alec Stranahan, who maintained an Underperform rating on the stock with a $35 price target. Stranahan doesn’t believe the demand for vaccines outweighs the current supply.

The brief rally in Novavax appeared likely from a technical perspective, regardless of the news, because the stock has been trading in a downtrend and was due to print a lower high. Although the trend suggests more downside, there are bullish signs on Novavax’s chart traders can watch for.

The Novavax Chart: Novavax’s downtrend began on May 19 and the stock’s most recent lower high was printed on June 1 at $57.49 and the most recent lower low was formed at the $41.10 mark on Monday. Wednesday’s high-of-day may mark the next lower high within the downtrend, although more candles will need to print for verification.

Bullish traders will be watching for the double bottom pattern to hold and, perhaps, become recognized, especially if Novavax trades lower to form a triple bottom pattern. The double bottom pattern was printed at the $41.33 on May 12 and Monday and if Novavax can reverse to the upside again at that level it could provide a solid entry point.

Bullish traders can also take note of the bullish divergence that is occurring on Novavax’s chart. Novavax has been trading within the $40 to $63 range since April 7, but the stock’s relative strength index has been making a series of higher lows, which indicates Novavax is gaining momentum.

Bearish traders want to see Novavax continue to reject the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), which could continue to guide the stock lower.

Novavax has resistance above the EMAs at $54.50 and $76.59 and support below at $40.98 and $26.10.

