What's Going On With First Solar Shares?

First Solar, Inc. FSLR shares are trading lower by 4.20% at $71.78. First Solar shares are experiencing weakness despite shares of several solar-related companies trading higher for the session amid a report President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from several countries without tariffs for 24 months.

Biden is planning to invoke the "Defense Production Act" to resolve a trade dispute that will revive stalled solar projects and kickstart domestic manufacturing of solar panels, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, First Solar has a 52-week high of $123.12 and a 52-week low of $59.60.