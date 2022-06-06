Why SolarEdge Technologies Are Rising

Shares of several solar-related companies, including SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG, are trading higher amid a report President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from several countries without tariffs for 24 months.

Biden is also planning to invoke the "Defense Production Act" to resolve a trade dispute that will revive stalled solar projects and kickstart domestic manufacturing of solar panels, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter... Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SolarEdge Technologies is trading higher by 3.54% at $308.90. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week high of $389.71 and a 52-week low of $200.86.