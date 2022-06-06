As Sunrun Reaps The Rewards Of New Biden Policy, Here's What Bulls, Bears Want To See

Sunrun, Inc RUN surged up 15% off Friday’s close at one point on Monday before retracing to trade about 9% higher.

A report that President Joe Biden intends to announce a two-year solar panel tariff exemption for Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam later Monday set stocks in the sector flying, with many gapping up to start the trading day.

Continued volatility in the general markets hampered the move north, with the S&P 500 looking to break higher initially before falling down to trade mostly flat.

Sunrun’s retracement to almost completely fill the lower gap isn’t all bad news for bullish investors, asgaps on charts fill about 90% of the time and bullish traders prefer lower gaps are not left behind.

The retracement lower may also help to cool the stock’s relative strength index (RSI), which is headed on a steep slope toward overbought territory.

RSI is an indicator technical traders use to measure bullish and bearish price momentum. RSI levels can range between zero and 100, with levels between 30 and 70 generally considered to be healthy.

When a stock’s RSI reaches above the 70% level, it's considered to be overbought. When a stock enters overbought territory, it indicates the securities price no longer reflects the asset's true value, which can signal a reversal to the downside is in the cards.

When a stock’s RSI falls below the 30% area, it is considered to be oversold. When a stock enters oversold territory, it signals the securities price is below its intrinsic value, which can signal a reversal to the upside is on the horizon.

RSI is best used when combined with other signals and patterns on a stock chart because stocks can remain in oversold and overbought territory for an extended period of time before reversing.

The Sunrun Chart: On Monday, Sunrun’s RSI was measuring in at about 67%. Bullish traders would prefer to see that number come down slightly to form another higher low, which could entice more buyers into the stock.