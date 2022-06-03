Why Fisker Shares Are Getting Hammered Following A Warning From Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Fisker Inc FSR shares are trading lower by 8.37% at $9.63. Weakness is possibly in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA after CEO Elon Musk reportedly said the company will need to cut around 10% of its staff and pause hiring.

Elon Musk reportedly sent an email titled “pause all hiring worldwide” to his executives and said the EV giant would need to cut about 10% of its employees. Within the email, Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the state of the economy... Read More

Fisker is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing eco-friendly electric vehicles.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rivian has a 52-week high of $23.75 and a 52-week low of $8.04.