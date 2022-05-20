Why Novavax Shares Are Diving Today

Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares are trading lower by 14.20% at $50.14. Stocks have been highly volatile following the Federal Reserve’s recent 50 basis point rate hike, which has weighed on the Nasdaq heavily.

Novavax is also trading lower by 64.92% on a year-to-date basis as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected. Anticipation of further Fed policy tightening has also continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Novavax has a 52-week high of $277.80 and a 52-week low of $41.33.