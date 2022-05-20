Why PayPal Shares Are Falling Today

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are trading lower by 4.25% at $77.82. Stocks have been highly volatile following the Federal Reserve’s recent 50 basis point rate hike, which has weighed on the Nasdaq heavily.

PayPal is also trading lower by 18.00% over the trailing month as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected. Anticipation of further Fed policy tightening has also continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

See Also: Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Moving Higher

PayPal provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PayPal has a 52-week high of $310.16 and a 52-week low of $71.83.