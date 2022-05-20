QQQ
Why AMD Shares Are Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 12:03 PM | 1 min read

Shares of semiconductor companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, are trading lower in sympathy with Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financials results and issued third-quarter financial guidance below analyst estimates.

Applied Materials said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $6.25 billion, which came in below the $6.37-billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share… Read More

See Also: Why Nio Shares Are Rising Today

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.76.

