Why AMD Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of semiconductor companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, are trading lower in sympathy with Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financials results and issued third-quarter financial guidance below analyst estimates.

Applied Materials said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $6.25 billion, which came in below the $6.37-billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share… Read More

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.76.