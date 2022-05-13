QQQ
Why Robinhood Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 10:31 AM | 1 min read

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher by 20.97% at $10.36 after a 13D filing showed Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, disclosed a 7.6% stake in the company.

The filing shows May 2 as the date required to be filed and references April 29 as the date the shares outstanding were calculated, suggesting the timing of the purchase... Read More

See Also: 3 Implications From Elon Musk Putting Twitter Deal On Hold

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $7.71.

