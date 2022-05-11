QQQ
What's Going On With Disney Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 11:45 AM | 1 min read

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $108.78. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Disney is expected to report EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $18.88 billion. The company last quarter beat both EPS estimates and revenue estimates by 73.77% and 17.12% respectively.

See Also: Why Coinbase Stock Is Trading At 52-Week Lows

Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Disney has a 52-week high of $187.58 and a 52-week low of $106.14.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

