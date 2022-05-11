Here's Why Roblox Stock Is Surging After Missing Consensus Estimates

Roblox Corporation RBLX was soaring up over 20% higher on Wednesday after opening slightly lower to start the trading session.

The lower open was a bearish reaction to Roblox’s first-quarter earnings report, which was printed after the market closed on Tuesday.

For the quarter, the online gaming platform reported a loss of 27 cents per share on revenues of $631.2 million, which missed the consensus estimate of a 22-cent loss on revenues of $639.46 million.

The bounce up from the lows is likely due to Roblox being heavily oversold, with a relative strength index measuring in at 27% on Tuesday. The stock has been beaten down since reaching a Nov. 22 all-time high of $141.60, declining over 80% since that date.

The Roblox Chart: The bounce up intraday on Wednesday, which surpassed Tuesday’s high-of-day, was causing Roblox to work toward printing a bullish engulfing candlestick on the daily chart. If the stock closes above the $26 level, the bullish engulfing candlestick could indicate Roblox will trade higher on Thursday.

Despite the surge to the upside, Roblox remains trading in a downtrend on the daily chart, with the most recent lower high printed on May 4 at $35.06 and the most recent lower low formed at the $21.89 level on Tuesday and Wednesday. If the stock is about to reverse into an uptrend, it will eventually need to print a higher low above Wednesday’s low-of-day.

Roblox attempted to break up through the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) but on Wednesday morning was struggling with the area. If the stock is able to regain the eight-day EMA as support over the coming days, it will give bulls more confidence going forward.

The stock has a gap above between $59 and $66.34 that was left behind on Feb. 16. Gaps on charts fill about 90% of the time, which makes it likely Roblox will rise up to fill the empty trading range in the future, although it could be some time before that happens.

Roblox has resistance above at $29.52 and $36.04 and support below at the all-time low of 21.65 and the premarket low of $20.26.

