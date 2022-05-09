Why Tesla Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space, including Tesla Inc TSLA, are trading lower amid market weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday’s Fed rate hike announcement. A gain in treasury yields has weighed on technology and growth stocks.

The Federal Reserve last Wednesday raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.