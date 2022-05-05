Nikola Stock Signals Massive Reversal But Will The Pattern Hold?

Nikola Corp NKLA gapped up over 5% higher on Thursday and spiked up an additional 9% before being pressured down toward Wednesday’s closing price by the general markets, with the S&P 500 plunging 3.75% lower by midday.

The surge was caused by Nikola printing better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. For the quarter, Nikola reported an earnings loss of 21 cents per share on revenues of a whopping $1.88 million, which beat the consensus estimate of a loss of 27 cents per share on revenues of $150,000.

The rise higher was the first indication the downtrend may be over for the heavily beaten down stock, which has declined about 92% from its June 9 all-time high of $93.99.

The Nikola Chart: Nikola negated the current downtrend on Thursday by printing a high above the most recent lower high, which was formed on Tuesday at the $7.30 level. In order for an uptrend to be confirmed, Nikola will have to print a higher low above Wednesday’s low-of-day at $6.62.