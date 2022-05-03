QQQ
Why Diamondback Energy Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 11:57 AM | 1 min read

Diamondback Energy Inc FANG shares are trading higher by 5.62% at $134.66 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results and raised its quarterly dividend.

Diamondback Energy reported quarterly earnings of $5.20 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.51. This EPS figure represents a marked increase over earnings of $2.30 per share from the same period last year. Revenue was up $1.22 billion from the same period last year.

Diamondback Energy also declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.70/share, up from $0.60/share.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Diamondback Energy has a 52-week high of $147.99 and a 52-week low of $65.93.

