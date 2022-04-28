QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Molecular Partners Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read

Molecular Partners AG MOLN shares are trading lower again Thursday on continued weakness after the company recently said its partner Novartis expects the FDA may require additional clinical data for the Emergency Use Application for ensovibep.

Vas Narasimhan, Novartis’ CEO, also noted the current omicron wave of SARS-Cov-2, and the lower incidents of hospitalization associated with it, have made clinical investigations challenging to execute in this evolving environment. 

Novartis is engaging with the FDA to align on a potential Phase 3 study design that could provide the additional data the agency is seeking for the EUA or full regulatory approval.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Moving Higher Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Molecular Partners has a 52-week high of $32.04 and a 52-week low of $7.99.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas