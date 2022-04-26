What's Going On With Nutex Health Stock Today?

Nutex Health Inc NUTX shares are soaring on above-average volume Tuesday despite no company-specific news.

Nutex Health's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 715,000, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 15 million at press time.

Nutex shares have been halted several times for volatility Tuesday. The stock has been volatile since completing its merger with Clinigence Holdings at the beginning of April.

Nutex Health is a physician-led, technology-enabled healthcare services company partnered with over 800 physicians.

NUTX 52-Week Range: $3.82 - $52.80

The stock was up 65.4% at $7.36 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nutex Health.