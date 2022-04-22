What's Going On With Sky Harbour Group Stock Today?

Sky Harbour Group Corp SKYH shares are trading higher on abnormally-high volume Friday.

Sky Harbour's average session volume is about 921,000 over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume has already exceeded 12 million at publication time.

The stock is trending across social media platforms. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check.

Sky Harbour is an aviation infrastructure company building a nationwide network of home-basing solutions for business aircraft. Sky Harbour went public via SPAC Yellowstone Acquisition Company in January.

See Also: What's Going On With Meta Platforms Shares?

SKYH Price Action: Sky Harbour shares have been extremely volatile over the last two months, trading as high as $43.41 and as low as $5.25.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 27.8% at $8.11 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Sky Harbour.