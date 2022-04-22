Why Medical Properties Trust Shares Are Tumbling

Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW shares are trading lower by 5.73% at $19.16 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $25 to $20.

Medical Properties Trust’s first-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday before the market open. The company is expected to report EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $409.30 million.

Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week high of $24.13 and a 52-week low of $19.01.