Marine Petroleum Trust Shares Are Surging: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 14, 2022 3:54 PM | 1 min read

Marine Petroleum Trust MARPS shares are trading higher Thursday on continued volatility. The nano-cap energy stock has surged amid strength in oil prices in recent months, but it has been trending lower in recent weeks.

WTI crude was up 1.91% at $106.25 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.22% at $111.19 at publication time.

Marine Petroleum Trust is a U.S based royalty trust. The company provides administration and liquidation of rights to payments from oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

MARPS Price Action: Marine Petroleum shares have traded between $3.75 and $32 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 28.8% at $9.71 at press time.

Photo: kristinakasp from Pixabay.

