What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?

Novavax Inc NVAX shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tuesday's trading volume is in line with Novavax's average trading volume over a 100-day period.

The stock is trending across social media platforms. It was among the most mentioned tickers on Stocktwits at publication time.

Novavax may be trading lower in sympathy with Moderna Inc MRNA after the African Union and COVAX Consortium declined to purchase additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from the company.

Novavax is a biotechnology firm that specializes in vaccine development. The company is in the clinical stage of development, with the goal of developing unique treatments that prevent a variety of diseases.

NVAX 52-Week Range: $122.01 - $497.49

The stock was down 11.8% at $66.44 at time of publication.

Photo: Maryland GovPics from Flickr.