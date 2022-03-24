Here's Why WeWork Shares Are Rising

WeWork Inc WE shares are trading higher by 10.4% at $7.04 after a Form4 filing from the company's CEO showed a purchase of 30,000 shares at $6.55 per share.

WeWork shares are also trading higher by 44.0% since Monday, March 7 after the company said it would not be issuing additional equity.

WeWork is a commercial real estate company that provides flexible shared workspaces for technology startups and services for other enterprises. It designs and builds physical and virtual shared spaces and office services for entrepreneurs and companies.

WeWork has a 52-week high of $14.97 and a 52-week low of $4.50.