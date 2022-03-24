Here's Why Trip.com Group Shares Are Rising

Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $24.87 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Trip.com Group reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $735.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $668.92 million by 10%. This is a 3% decrease over sales of $761.00 million the same period last year.

“2021 was a year full of challenges and opportunities. On the bumpy path to recovery, we have built solid resilience and become fundamentally stronger,” said James Liang, Executive Chairman.

“During the past year, we have further expanded our product offerings and improved our content capabilities, which pave the way for our sustainable growth in the longer term. Going forward, we will continue to focus on the business recovery in the Chinese domestic market while remaining ambitious with our global vision towards global travel reopening,” Liang stated.

Trip.com Group is the largest online travel agent in China.

Trip.com Group has a 52-week high of $42.04 and a 52-week low of $14.29.