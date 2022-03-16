Here's Why SentinelOne Shares Are Rising

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

SentinelOne Inc S shares are trading higher by 10.1% at $33.98, reversing from earlier weakness following the company's fourth-quarter earnings results and first-quarter and FY23 guidance.

SentinelOne reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 17 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 18 cents per share. SentinelOne also reported sales of $65.64 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $60.68 million.

SentinelOne sees first-quarter sales $74-$75 million, greater than the $68.2M estimate by analysts. SentinelOne also sees FY23 sales of $366-$370 million, greater than the $347.2 million estimate by analysts.

"We once again delivered significant top line growth and margin improvement. Our fourth quarter ARR increased 123% year-over-year to $292 million, driven by strength from large enterprises, both new and existing," said Dave Bernhardt, CFO of SentinelOne. "We've paired phenomenal growth with double digit gross and operating margin expansion compared to last year, highlighting the efficiency and scalability of our model."

SentinelOne has a 52-week high of $78.53 and a 52-week low of $29.30.