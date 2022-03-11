What's Going On With Rivian Automotive Shares?

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading lower by 3.70% at $39.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Rivian reported quarterly losses of $2.43 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.97. Rivian also reported quarterly sales of $54.00 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $60.03 million by 10%.

Rivian reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.108B billion, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $341 million in the same quarter last year. The company is guiding for 25,000 vehicles produced in 2022.

Rivian designs, develops and manufactures electric vehicles and accessories.

Rivian has a 52-week high of $179.47 and a 52-week low of $38.00.