Why DocuSign Shares Are Falling

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Docusign Inc DOCU, are trading lower amid overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks.

DocuSign shares may also be trading lower ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings results, confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, DocuSign is expected to report EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $561.47 million.

DocuSign is trading lower by 5.3% at $92.88.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

See Also: Morgan Stanley Now Owns More Shares In World's Largest Bitcoin Fund Than Cathie Wood's Ark

DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.

DocuSign has a 52-week high of $314.76 and a 52-week low of $90.90.