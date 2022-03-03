QQQ
-4.96
352.18
-1.43%
BTC/USD
-1052.84
41401.16
-2.48%
DIA
-0.77
339.77
-0.23%
SPY
-2.12
440.01
-0.48%
TLT
+ 1.39
135.08
+ 1.02%
GLD
+ 1.08
178.65
+ 0.6%

Why Snowflake Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 3, 2022 9:07 am
Why Snowflake Shares Are Falling

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares are trading lower by 18.8% at $215.00 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results and issued first-quarter and FY23 product sales guidance.

Snowflake reported quarterly losses of 43 cents per share. Snowflake also reported quarterly sales of $383.77 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $372.59 million by 3%. This sales figure represents a 101% increase over sales of $190.47 million the same period last year.

Snowflake sees first-quarter product sales as low as $383 million and as high as $388 million. Snowflake also sees FY23 product sales as low as $1.88 billion and as high as $1.90 billion.

"Snowflake finished fiscal 2022 with record-breaking consumption and bookings results, including triple-digit product revenue growth," said Frank Slootman, Chairman and CEO, Snowflake. 

"Remaining performance obligations were $2.6 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 99%. Our net revenue retention rate reached 178% driven by continued growth from our largest customers," Slootman stated.

Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers.

Snowflake has a 52-week high of $405.00 and a 52-week low of $184.71.

