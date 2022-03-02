QQQ
-3.15
350.37
-0.91%
BTC/USD
-1490.45
42402.53
-3.4%
DIA
-0.96
339.96
-0.28%
SPY
-1.76
439.65
-0.4%
TLT
+ 1.94
134.53
+ 1.42%
GLD
+ 0.48
179.25
+ 0.27%

Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 2, 2022 11:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares are trading higher by 10.5% at $151.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly earnings of $4.21 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also reported quarterly sales of $896.73 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $865.88 million by 4%. This is a 35% increase over sales of $665.52 million the same period last year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals highlighted the following business notes from the fourth-quarter:

  • Positive early feedback underpins November 2021 launch of Xywav® for idiopathic hypersomnia
  • Drove exceptional Xywav adoption in narcolepsy in 2021
  • Epidiolex/Epidyolex® year-over-year revenue growth of 29% underscores blockbuster potential
  • Rapidly established Zepzelca as the treatment of choice in second-line SCLC
  • Rylaze launch progressing well with strong early demand
  • Significant revenue diversification with 59% of net product sales in 4Q21 from products launched or acquired since 2019
  • Advanced value-driving pipeline programs with 5 key trials initiated in 2H21
  • Entering 2022 well-positioned to deliver on Vision 2025

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $189.00 and a 52-week low of $117.64.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why GW Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why GW Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: < read more
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares surged 57.1% to close at $5.39 on Monday. read more
Lexaria Announces DehydraTECH-CBD Versus Prescription CBD Program In Treating Seizures

Lexaria Announces DehydraTECH-CBD Versus Prescription CBD Program In Treating Seizures

Needham Initiates Coverage With Buy For This Narcolepsy Player

Needham Initiates Coverage With Buy For This Narcolepsy Player