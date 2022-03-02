Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares are trading higher by 10.5% at $151.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly earnings of $4.21 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also reported quarterly sales of $896.73 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $865.88 million by 4%. This is a 35% increase over sales of $665.52 million the same period last year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals highlighted the following business notes from the fourth-quarter:

Positive early feedback underpins November 2021 launch of Xywav ® for idiopathic hypersomnia

for idiopathic hypersomnia Drove exceptional Xywav adoption in narcolepsy in 2021

Epidiolex/Epidyolex ® year-over-year revenue growth of 29% underscores blockbuster potential

year-over-year revenue growth of 29% underscores blockbuster potential Rapidly established Zepzelca as the treatment of choice in second-line SCLC

Rylaze launch progressing well with strong early demand

Significant revenue diversification with 59% of net product sales in 4Q21 from products launched or acquired since 2019

Advanced value-driving pipeline programs with 5 key trials initiated in 2H21

Entering 2022 well-positioned to deliver on Vision 2025

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $189.00 and a 52-week low of $117.64.