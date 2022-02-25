Why Cyren Shares Are Rising

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are trading higher by 22.7% at $5.83 Friday morning after the company reported to have regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Cyren today announced via press release it received formal notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the company to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share.

Cyren says Nasdaq Staff made this determination of compliance after the company's bid price closed above $1.00 per share for the prior 10 consecutive business days.

Cyren information security solutions for protecting the web, email, and mobile transactions.

Cyren has a 52-week high of $21.40 and a 52-week low of $1.98.