Who Is Selling Bitcoin? Anthony Pompliano Explains Recent Volatility

byAdam Eckert
February 25, 2022 11:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Who Is Selling Bitcoin? Anthony Pompliano Explains Recent Volatility

Retail investors tend to buy and hold, or "hodl" Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. So why is it such a volatile asset and who is selling the world's oldest cryptocurrency?

What To Know: The significant declines and increased volatility over the last few months can largely be attributed to institutional investors, according to Pomp Investments' Anthony Pompliano

"Those folks look at Bitcoin as the riskiest asset in their portfolio," Pompliano said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

When markets enter a risk-off environment, institutions are going to sell Bitcoin, but retail investors treat Bitcoin as a reserve asset and look to dollar cost average when it falls, he said, citing on-chain metrics. "There are definitely two different types of holders of Bitcoin."

The other component is the timing around the end of the year, Pompliano said. 

At the end of 2021, Bitcoin was up more than 60% and a lot of other cryptocurrencies were up much more, so fund managers were taking profits, he explained.

What's Next: Pompliano told CNBC he doesn't think the past few months are a good gauge for where Bitcoin is headed. Based on the on-chain metrics, he believes most of the short-term forced institutional selling is over with. 

"I think that kind of going into tax season you'll see some selling for taxes," he said. "And then we will kind of be off to the races again."

See Also: Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is down 27.1% over a three-month period. At publication Friday morning, Bitcoin was up 9.70% at $39,433.80 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: kevin92 from Pixabay.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. read more
Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

The past couple of weeks have not been easy on financial markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the markets crashing by his decision to invade Ukraine in the pretext of helping two separatist regions in the country. read more
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more