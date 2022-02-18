QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-226.62
38992.55
-0.58%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Why Sunrun Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 18, 2022 3:08 pm
Why Sunrun Shares Are Falling

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are trading lower by 6.18% at $21.70 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Sunrun reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $435.23 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $409.10 million by 6%. This is a 36% increase over sales of $320.41 million the same period last year.

"The Sunrun team delivered record volumes in 2021, having added over 110,000 customers in the year representing 31% growth in new installations while bringing two large companies together and navigating a dynamic operating environment during COVID," said Mary Powell, Sunrun's Chief Executive Officer. "As a combined team, we are leading the transformation of our energy system and delivering rapid growth."

Sunrun has a 52-week high of $77.23 and a 52-week low of $20.77.

