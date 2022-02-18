Why Sunrun Shares Are Falling

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are trading lower by 6.18% at $21.70 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Sunrun reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $435.23 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $409.10 million by 6%. This is a 36% increase over sales of $320.41 million the same period last year.

"The Sunrun team delivered record volumes in 2021, having added over 110,000 customers in the year representing 31% growth in new installations while bringing two large companies together and navigating a dynamic operating environment during COVID," said Mary Powell, Sunrun's Chief Executive Officer. "As a combined team, we are leading the transformation of our energy system and delivering rapid growth."

Sunrun has a 52-week high of $77.23 and a 52-week low of $20.77.