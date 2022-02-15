QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1812.55
38266.62
-4.52%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Why Lattice Semiconductor Shares Are Rising In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

byHenry Khederian
February 15, 2022 5:48 pm
Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Lattice Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 28 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $141.79 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $134.13 million by 6%. This is a 32% percent increase over sales of $107.17 million the same period last year.

  • The company also reported revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be between $141 million and $151 million.

 

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "We grew annual revenue 26% in 2021 and we grew fourth quarter revenue 32% year-over-year. We're excited to have entered a new growth phase for the Company in 2021 driven by our leadership product portfolio, and growth in our key end market segments. And we're excited about the year ahead as we continue to execute to our long-term strategy and build momentum across our customer base."

Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week high of $85.45 and a 52-week low of $39.08.

