QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1900.27
38178.90
-4.74%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
February 15, 2022 3:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 7.4% at $19.06 Tuesday afternoon.

The company earlier announced it has reached a lease agreement with GW Properties to acquire and open AMC Evanston 12 in the Chicago area.

AMC says the company remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.

Upon reopening, guests at AMC Evanston 12 can expect many of AMC's most popular amenities, including AMC Stubs, a world class loyalty and subscription service that includes AMC Stubs A-List, as well as a MacGuffins bar. Formally Evanston 18, six of the screens and restaurant space are being closed by GW Properties and renovated for non-theatre use.

Mitch Goltz, Principal and Co-Founder of GW Properties, commented: "We are excited to welcome AMC Theatres into this important project in the heart of Evanston and bring patrons back to the theatres who have eagerly been awaiting its return to the community."

See Also: 'It Went To $134 In 11 Days': Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Roblox Call Options Ahead Of Earnings

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $5.32.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the hiring of a former PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) executive to oversee its popcorn business expansion. read more
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Trading Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.  read more
What's Going On With GameStop And AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

What's Going On With GameStop And AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), two favorite stocks among retail investors, are surging higher Wednesday morning on above-average volume.  read more
Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop And Genius Brands Shares Are Falling Today

Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop And Genius Brands Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the retail and consumer discretionary sectors, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and Genius Brands International Inc read more