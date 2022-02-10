QQQ
+ 0.00
356.13
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-542.56
44002.30
-1.22%
DIA
-0.09
350.31
-0.03%
SPY
-0.15
446.25
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
134.98
+ 0%
GLD
-0.06
173.14
-0.03%

Why Canada Goose Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 10, 2022 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Canada Goose Shares Are Falling

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares are trading lower by 15.5% at $29.01 Thursday morning after the company lowered its FY22 EPS and sales guidance.

Canada Goose missed estimated EPS by roughly 3%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.16. Meanwhile, revenue was up $101.29 million from the same period last year.

"Canada Goose's brand momentum and supply chain resilience drove a strong performance in our largest quarter," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO.

"Our digital business continued to exceed last year's outsized gains, alongside a sharp improvement in retail productivity. We remain confident in our long-term trajectory for revenue growth and margin expansion, notwithstanding the emergence of temporary and unexpected COVID-19 disruptions in certain markets."

See Also: Why Disney Shares Are Rising Today

Canada Goose has a 52-week high of $53.64 and a 52-week low of $27.02.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Canada Goose Stock Plummets After FY22 Outlook Cut

Canada Goose Stock Plummets After FY22 Outlook Cut

Canada Goose Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Results, Upbeat FY22 Outlook

Canada Goose Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Results, Upbeat FY22 Outlook

What's Happening With Canada Goose's Stock Wednesday?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) shares are trading lower by 13.9% at $38.26 Wednesday morning after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. Canada Goose reported a first-quarter EPS loss of C$0.45 and sales of C$56.30 million. read more
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers   read more