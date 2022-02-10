Why Canada Goose Shares Are Falling

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares are trading lower by 15.5% at $29.01 Thursday morning after the company lowered its FY22 EPS and sales guidance.

Canada Goose missed estimated EPS by roughly 3%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.16. Meanwhile, revenue was up $101.29 million from the same period last year.

"Canada Goose's brand momentum and supply chain resilience drove a strong performance in our largest quarter," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO.

"Our digital business continued to exceed last year's outsized gains, alongside a sharp improvement in retail productivity. We remain confident in our long-term trajectory for revenue growth and margin expansion, notwithstanding the emergence of temporary and unexpected COVID-19 disruptions in certain markets."

Canada Goose has a 52-week high of $53.64 and a 52-week low of $27.02.