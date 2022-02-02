QQQ
+ 1.70
363.83
+ 0.46%
BTC/USD
-1075.37
37619.22
-2.78%
DIA
+ 1.63
352.31
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 3.47
449.48
+ 0.77%
TLT
+ 0.85
140.87
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.61
167.63
+ 0.36%

Why Qualcomm Shares Are Rising After AMD's Earnings Report

byHenry Khederian
February 2, 2022 2:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Qualcomm Shares Are Rising After AMD's Earnings Report

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $187.54 Wednesday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. Qualcomm reports first-quarter earnings results after market close today.

AMD reported quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 76 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.83 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.52 billion by 7%.

AMD also issued upbeat forecasts for the March quarter as well as the fiscal-year 2022 amid the ramp of existing products and launch of next-gen products planned for the year… Read More

According to analyst estimates, Qualcomm is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion.

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones.

Qualcomm has a 52-week high of $193.58 and a 52-week low of $122.16.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.  read more
Why AMD And NVIDIA Shares Are Rising Today

Why AMD And NVIDIA Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of technology companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are trading higher as the sector rebounds following a sharp selloff this month. read more
Why Xilinx Shares Are Rising Today

Why Xilinx Shares Are Rising Today

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter financial results.  read more
Why AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling

Why AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling

Shares of semiconductor and chip companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology. read more