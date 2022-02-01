Why PayPal Shares Are Falling

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are trading lower by 11% at $156.00 in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

PayPal reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12. PayPal also reported fourth-quarter sales of $6.90 billion, which did beat the $6.86 billion estimate by analysts.

"2021 was one of the strongest years in PayPal’s history", said President and CEO Dan Schulman. "We reached $1.25 trillion in TPV and launched more products and experiences than ever before. The future is moving in our direction, and we are investing in our consumer and merchant capabilities to seize the opportunity in front of us.”

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions.

PayPal has a 52-week high of $310.16 and a 52-week low of $152.08.