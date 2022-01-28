QQQ
+ 6.79
334.31
+ 1.99%
BTC/USD
-227.54
36932.56
-0.61%
DIA
+ 1.65
339.90
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 5.27
425.97
+ 1.22%
TLT
-0.15
143.23
-0.1%
GLD
-1.16
168.76
-0.69%

Why United States Steel Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 28, 2022 11:27 am
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares are trading higher by 5.4% at $19.60 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and announced a $500 million share buyback.

United States Steel reported quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.71. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.62 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.51 billion by 2%.

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container and appliance and electrical markets.

United States Steel has a 52-week high of $30.57 and a 52-week low of $16.13.

