QQQ
+ 0.90
340.20
+ 0.26%
BTC/USD
-200.10
36960.00
-0.54%
DIA
-0.84
342.39
-0.25%
SPY
+ 0.72
430.52
+ 0.17%
TLT
-0.58
143.66
-0.41%
GLD
-0.82
168.42
-0.49%

Why Chevron Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 28, 2022 10:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Chevron Shares Are Falling

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are trading lower by 3.41% at $131.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Chevron missed estimated earnings by 17.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.56 versus an estimate of $3.10, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22.88 billion from the same period last year.

“In 2021, we delivered record free cash flow and accelerated our progress towards a lower carbon future,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re an even better company than we were just a few years ago. We’re more capital and cost-efficient, enabling us to return more cash to shareholders.”

During 2021, Chevron says the company increased its quarterly dividend per share by 4 percent to $1.34 and repurchased $1.4 billion of company stock, all while increasing return on capital employed to 9.4 percent and reducing debt by $12.9 billion. The company raised its dividend per share an additional 6 percent to $1.42 earlier this week and guided first quarter 2022 buybacks to the top of its $3 to $5 billion annual guidance range.

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide.

Chevron has a 52-week high of $137.00 and a 52-week low of $84.57.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Chevron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares are trading lower after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the company. read more
Oil Stocks Trade Higher As Winter Weather Hits Texas Hard

Oil Stocks Trade Higher As Winter Weather Hits Texas Hard

The shares of several oil companies are trading higher Tuesday as oil prices gain amid freezing weather and rolling blackouts in Texas, which has shut refineries and wells in the state and curbed supply. read more
Oil Stocks Are Trading Lower On API Data

Oil Stocks Are Trading Lower On API Data

The shares of several oil companies are trading lower Thursday after American Petroleum Institute data released on Wednesday showed a build in U.S. crude oil inventories. read more
Why Oil Stocks Are Moving Higher Today

Why Oil Stocks Are Moving Higher Today

The shares of several oil companies are trading higher on Thursday as oil prices gain following a Saudi Arabia supply cut agreement. EIA also reported a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories. read more