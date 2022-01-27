QQQ
+ 4.97
339.60
+ 1.44%
BTC/USD
-307.76
36501.58
-0.84%
DIA
+ 5.12
336.34
+ 1.5%
SPY
+ 6.10
427.28
+ 1.41%
TLT
+ 2.42
138.08
+ 1.72%
GLD
-2.28
172.07
-1.34%

Why Lam Research Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 27, 2022 11:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Lam Research Shares Are Falling

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares are trading lower after the company reported mixed second-quarter earnings results and issued third-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Lam Research reported quarterly earnings of $8.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.51. The company also reported quarterly sales of $4.23 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.41 billion by 4%. This is a 22% increase over sales of $3.46 billion in the same period last year.

Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition and clean markets, which are key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Lam Research has a 52-week high of $731.85 and a 52-week low of $481.05.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia And Qualcomm Shares Are Falling Today

Why Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia And Qualcomm Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the semiconductor sector, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: read more

Baidu And Lam Research Slip As The QQQ Finishes Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as stocks pulled back following several consecutive sessions of gains. Concerns over inflation and the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to cause market uncertainty while investors await this week's tech earnings. read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 13.7% to $2.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million. read more