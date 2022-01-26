QQQ
+ 10.26
334.85
+ 2.97%
BTC/USD
+ 1023.68
37982.00
+ 2.77%
DIA
+ 3.40
339.56
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 7.89
426.58
+ 1.82%
TLT
-0.38
142.60
-0.27%
GLD
-1.77
174.35
-1.03%

Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 26, 2022 1:52 pm
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 7.2% at $163.54 Wednesday afternoon after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold and announced a $175 price target.

Shares of vaccine companies were otherwise trading lower during Tuesday's session. Over the past 4 trading sessions, Moderna's stock has fallen approximately 12.6% from the $175 level to the $152 level. 

See Also: Why DraftKings Shares Are Ripping Higher Today

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $117.34.

