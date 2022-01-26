Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 7.2% at $163.54 Wednesday afternoon after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold and announced a $175 price target.

Shares of vaccine companies were otherwise trading lower during Tuesday's session. Over the past 4 trading sessions, Moderna's stock has fallen approximately 12.6% from the $175 level to the $152 level.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $117.34.