QQQ
+ 1.61
350.08
+ 0.46%
BTC/USD
+ 788.43
37032.98
+ 2.18%
DIA
+ 1.34
341.01
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.74
436.24
+ 0.4%
TLT
-1.18
144.81
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.91
170.18
+ 0.53%

Why IBM Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 24, 2022 4:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why IBM Shares Are Rising

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) shares are trading higher by around 6% at $137.00 in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

IBM reported quarterly earnings of $3.35 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.14. The company reported quarterly sales of $16.70 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.06 billion by roughly 4%.

“We increased revenue in the fourth quarter with hybrid cloud adoption driving growth in software and consulting," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Our fourth-quarter results give us confidence in our ability to deliver our objectives of sustained mid-single digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow in 2022.”

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people.

IBM has a 52-week high of $146.37 and a 52-week low of $112.40.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why IBM Shares Are Sliding Today

Why IBM Shares Are Sliding Today

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is trading lower Tuesday morning following bearish analyst coverage from UBS. UBS analyst David Vogt downgraded IBM from a Neutral rating to a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $136 to $124. read more
Why Did NetScout Systems Shares Gained 13% Today?

Why Did NetScout Systems Shares Gained 13% Today?

Why IBM's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced its second-quarter financial results.  read more
Here's Why GameStop, Intel And IBM Are Moving

Here's Why GameStop, Intel And IBM Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.  Here’s why shares of GameStop, Intel and IBM are moving.  read more