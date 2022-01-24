QQQ
-7.61
359.30
-2.16%
BTC/USD
-2652.02
33592.53
-7.32%
DIA
-5.22
347.57
-1.52%
SPY
-8.11
446.09
-1.85%
TLT
+ 0.38
143.25
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.16
170.93
+ 0.09%

Why Macy's And Nordstrom Shares Are Rising Today

byHenry Khederian
January 24, 2022 9:47 am
Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $24.20 and 2.5% at $20.50, respectively, amid media reports that several funds are interested in acquiring Kohl's.

Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research offered to pay $64 per share for Kohl’s, according to a CNBC report, citing people familiar with the proposals…Read More

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's nameplate. Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores.

Macy's has a 52-week high of $37.95 and a 52-week low of $12.00.

Nordstrom has a 52-week high of $46.45 and a 52-week low of $18.94.

