12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares rose 6.9% to $1.39 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $129.8 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares increased by 6.81% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares rose 5.62% to $1.69. The company’s market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares rose 5.03% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 4.6% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
Losers
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares fell 11.4% to $3.5 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $102.8 million.
- POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) shares declined by 7.57% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.6 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares decreased by 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 2.95% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares decreased by 2.08% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.0 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock fell 2.03% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
