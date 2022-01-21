QQQ
-10.03
371.75
-2.77%
BTC/USD
-3865.37
36815.54
-9.5%
DIA
-4.78
352.11
-1.38%
SPY
-8.46
455.21
-1.89%
TLT
+ 1.69
140.25
+ 1.19%
GLD
-0.62
172.27
-0.36%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 4:33 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares rose 6.9% to $1.39 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $129.8 million.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares increased by 6.81% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares rose 5.62% to $1.69. The company’s market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares rose 5.03% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
  • Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 4.6% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

Losers

  • Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares fell 11.4% to $3.5 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $102.8 million.
  • POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) shares declined by 7.57% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.6 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares decreased by 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 2.95% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares decreased by 2.08% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.0 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock fell 2.03% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
