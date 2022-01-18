QQQ
Why Peloton Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byAdam Eckert
January 18, 2022 12:28 pm
Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is trading lower Tuesday on reports the company is working with management consulting group McKinsey & Co to review cost restructure, which could include store closures and layoffs.

The possible job cuts were discussed in a recent call with members of Peloton’s management team, according to a CNBC report citing a recording of the call. 

The report suggests that Peloton's apparel division, which has seen particularly weak sales, is one business segment that could be targeted.

"Morale is at an all-time low," said a Peloton employee who requested anonymity to be able to speak freely with CNBC. "The company is spinning out so fast."

Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform in two reportable segments: connected fitness products and subscriptions.

PTON Price Action: Peloton has traded as high as $171.09 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows during Tuesday's trading session.

The stock was down 5.08% at $29.74 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.

