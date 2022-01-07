QQQ
-3.59
387.61
-0.93%
BTC/USD
-1346.06
41736.25
-3.12%
DIA
-0.04
362.43
-0.01%
SPY
-1.55
469.49
-0.33%
TLT
-1.66
144.95
-1.16%
GLD
+ 0.21
166.78
+ 0.13%

Why Digital World Acquisition Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 7, 2022 11:23 am
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares are trading lower as the stock pulls back following Thursday's strength. The stock spiked Thursday following a Reuters report suggesting the SPAC's merger partner, Trump Media Group, could launch its social media app in February.

Digital World Acquisition shares initially ran higher in October following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Digital World Acquisition shares are higher by 447% following the merger announcement.

Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week high of $175.00 and a 52-week low of $9.84.

