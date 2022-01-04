QQQ
-5.58
407.26
-1.39%
BTC/USD
-120.25
46325.85
-0.26%
DIA
+ 2.78
362.90
+ 0.76%
SPY
+ 0.13
477.58
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.98
145.28
-0.68%
GLD
+ 1.17
167.16
+ 0.7%

Why Affirm Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 4, 2022 3:23 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader financial technology sector, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM), are trading lower following a rise in US Treasury yields, which has pressured growth sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall market volatility is persistent during Tuesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling Today

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a major share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm has a 52-week high of $176.65 and a 52-week low of $46.50.

