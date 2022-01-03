QQQ
+ 2.51
395.34
+ 0.63%
BTC/USD
-709.17
46577.01
-1.5%
DIA
+ 0.59
362.73
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 1.10
473.86
+ 0.23%
TLT
-1.97
150.16
-1.33%
GLD
-2.66
173.62
-1.56%

Why Xilinx Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 3, 2022 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Xilinx Shares Are Rising

Shares of chip and semiconductor stocks, including Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), are trading higher. A weekend report from the Semiconductor Industry Association showed November sales of $51.7B. Additionally, a report from Euler Hermes showed expected semi sales growth of 9% for 2022.

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector were also trading higher last week on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff.

See Also: Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Xilinx's chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.

Xilinx has a 52-week high of $239.79 and a 52-week low of $111.84.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Xilinx Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $146 Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Additionally, Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock from $110 to $140. read more

What's Up With Xilinx Shares Today?

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $138.21 after its merger partner AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) reported strong Q2 results. Xilinx reports Q1 results after the close today. read more
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

  Gainers   read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $1.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million. read more