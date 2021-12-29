QQQ
-0.06
401.67
-0.01%
BTC/USD
-365.36
47178.38
-0.77%
DIA
+ 0.81
363.18
+ 0.22%
SPY
+ 0.61
476.26
+ 0.13%
TLT
-1.62
149.91
-1.09%
GLD
-0.06
168.70
-0.04%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 4:34 pm
Gainers

  • Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) shares rose 14.9% to $6.62 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.8 million.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock rose 6.84% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock rose 6.29% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares increased by 6.03% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares rose 5.35% to $9.83. This security traded at a volume of 203.4K shares come close, making up 225.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.0 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $0.92. The company’s market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Losers

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares fell 3.3% to $8.47 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 124.4K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock decreased by 3.27% to $10.07. This security traded at a volume of 140.2K shares come close, making up 7.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.9 million.
  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares declined by 2.81% to $22.51. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares decreased by 2.66% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 2.64% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 2.54% to $1.92. This security traded at a volume of 194.0K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

